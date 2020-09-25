TRU and St. John Ambulance have teamed up to provide online canine therapy

Do you suffer from anxiety or just need someone to talk to? Thompson Rivers University and St. John Ambulance have teamed up to offer virtual dog therapy sessions.

Not only do you get to spend time with a happy hound, you might even make a new human friend.

Before the pandemic, the program took place physically on the university campus in the Old Main building. The proven benefits of dog therapy made it worthwhile for them to continue the sessions virtually.

The program runs every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. starting now until April 2021. Participants can sign up here.