Kamloops  

TRU students holding election forum

Election forum by students

Thompson Rivers University social work students are joining with the regional branch of the BC Association of Social Workers to host a political forum in advance of the upcoming provincial election.

Only two candidates have been confirmed in Kamloops' two provincial ridings (BC Liberal incumbents Todd Stone and Peter Milobar), but the students are eager to hear from all about their thoughts on social work and human services. The forum will take place online early in October.

"This forum will help to inform students and other voters about important and pressing social issues the successful candidates will have to address," says third-year social work student Megan Dalgleish in a press release.

While no candidates have confirmed their attendance, Lorry-Ann Austin with the social workers association and assistant professor at TRU tells Castanet the groups wanted to move quickly as it's a shortened election season.

Candidates who do participate will have the opportunity to give an opening statement followed by questions from the students. Questions from the crowd watching online will be allowed as well.

"One only needs to look around Kamloops to know that mental health, substance use, homelessness, and poverty are significant issues and that there are insufficient resources available to meet the demand," says Rachel Knuttila in the release. "We want to know what the candidates will do about these and other social issues if elected."

The forum will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. To register to watch, click here.

