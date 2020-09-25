163069
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops wins award for governance

Kamloops wins award

The City of Kamloops was recognized at this week's Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention with an award for Excellence in Governance.

The city won the award for the use of the "Let's Talk" website and platform to guide its COVID-19 actions.

"The awards are designed to profile promising practices and to create successful pathways and incentives for others to follow," states the UBCM in a press release.

Mayor Ken Christian was quite pleased with the award, tweeting a photo of the physical award out.

"Very proud of our Communications Team this afternoon," he wrote in the tweet.

The Excellence in Governance awards recognizes municipal governments that use polices which are inclusive, effective and include citizen participation, among other metrics.

"In all categories, winners offer a path for other local governments to follow, not only in British Columbia but
around the world, making communities more efficient, healthier and ultimately more livable," states the UBCM in the press release.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan received an honourable mention for its work around regional floodplain management in the sustainability category.

Other winners of UBCM awards include the City of Surrey for its delivery of personal protection equipment and the City of Vancouver for its sustainability efforts in regards to rainwater management.

Kamloops Coun. Arjun Singh was the president of the UBCM in 2019. Coun. Sadie Hunter was elected as a Director-at-Large this year.

