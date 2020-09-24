162781
Kamloops  

Merritt man shocked after stranger pays his $115 grocery bill

Donald Kraus was just popping back into the Merritt Save on Foods last Firday (Sept. 18) for a couple gift cards and BBQ supplies when his debit card stopped working.

He and the cashier tried a few different things before the woman behind him in line spoke up.

"Finally the lady behind us says here, 'Lets try this,'" he says. "I was just shocked."

He explained to the woman that part of the gift were some gift cards, so even though there wasn't a lot at the till, the bill came to $115. 

"She said 'think of it as happy birthday,'" he says tells Castanet. "I said 'that’s a lot of money.'"

Kraus was even more shocked by her talking about a birthday, since the gift cards were for his son's birthday, something she didn't know.

"I couldn’t thank her enough," he says. "The cashier was even shocked."

He later connected with the cashier on Facebook, after he posted the story on a few Merritt groups. She told him she'd seen people pay it forward before, when it was $10 or $15, but nothing close to the $115 bill.

Kraus has no idea who the stranger was, though she was familiar. He's lived in Merritt for his whole life, over 50 years, and believes he's seen her before. He describes her as well dressed and thinks she was in her late 60s.

He adds she told him to pay it forward when he had the chance. 

"'Just make sure you do the same for someone else one day' she said," he says.

"I just gotta find the right moment," he adds.

