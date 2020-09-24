163255
Kamloops  

A pedestrian is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in Merritt yesterday

Hit and run in Merritt

- | Story: 311550

 

A pedestrian is in stable condition after a hit and run in Merritt last night.  

Around 6:30 p.m., Merritt RCMP responded to a report that a person had been struck by a motor vehicle on Nicola Avenue near Houston Street. 

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The pedestrian was brought to the Nicola Valley Hospital by ambulance and was eventually transferred to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A short distance away, the suspected driver of the vehicle was found and arrested for failing to remain at the scene.

"Police...will be recommending charges to the B.C Prosecution Service," says Cpl. Brock Hedrick in a release. "The police would like to thank the witnesses who helped identify the suspect."

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161359


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4274808
2893 Robinson Rd
Fil Strycharek bedrooms Vantage West Realty baths
$612,000
more details
162993


162845


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Buster
Buster Kamloops SPCA >




Jump rope tricks

Must Watch
Impressive!
Gigi Hadid ‘so in love’ with newborn daughter
Showbiz
New mom Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn...
Two drums and a cymbol fall off a cliff
Must Watch
Great designs
Galleries
Check out these incredibly clever designs.
Great designs (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160498
161715