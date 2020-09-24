A pedestrian is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in Merritt yesterday

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A pedestrian is in stable condition after a hit and run in Merritt last night.

Around 6:30 p.m., Merritt RCMP responded to a report that a person had been struck by a motor vehicle on Nicola Avenue near Houston Street.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The pedestrian was brought to the Nicola Valley Hospital by ambulance and was eventually transferred to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A short distance away, the suspected driver of the vehicle was found and arrested for failing to remain at the scene.

"Police...will be recommending charges to the B.C Prosecution Service," says Cpl. Brock Hedrick in a release. "The police would like to thank the witnesses who helped identify the suspect."