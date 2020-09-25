163255
Kamloops  

Kamloops biosolids being used around city including TMX restoration

Treated biosolids for TMX

- | Story: 311544

When sections of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project finish up in Kamloops, restoration of the construction area will use biosolids originally from the city.

Kamloops biosolids are currently being trucked down to Princeton where they're turned into Class compost material, city civic operations director Jenn Fretz says. From there they return to Kamloops where they're used for a variety of projects around town, from flower beds to McArthur Islands refurbished road to Riverside Park.

"We mix it with soil that's already on site and then it's a fantastic growing material," she says, noting it's being used at the Kamloops Resource Recovery Centre so vegetation can grow in areas it hasn't for years.

As the TMX pipeline is constructed through the city, including Kenna Cartwright Park, the material will be laid down to help restore the plant life above the pipeline.

"We’ve been working with Trans Mountain and TRU on what their restoration will look like, especially through our parks," Fretz says.

The city's stockpile of biosolids is almost gone, she notes. Once it is, the trucking of the material will cost the city about $1.2 million a year. 

The city could consider building a composting facility in Kamloops she adds, but they're waiting for the Organic Matter Recycling Regulation (which is under review by the province) to be updated. Material just like what's being created using Kamloops's biosolids is sold in retail locations in the city, she notes.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162384


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details
161952


162616


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Buster
Buster Kamloops SPCA >


162787


Prince’s epic 1987 New Year’s concert to stream online

Music
Prince’s homeless benefit which rang in 1988 is set to stream for fans on Thursday. The New Year’s gig, which served...
Look Twice
Galleries
These photos will have you taking a second glance.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Jump rope tricks
Must Watch
Impressive!
Gigi Hadid ‘so in love’ with newborn daughter
Showbiz
New mom Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
161944