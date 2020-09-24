163024
Kamloops  

Shots fired during home invasion at cannabis grow op in rural B.C.

Police are investigating after shots were fired during a home invasion at a legal cannabis grow op this weekend.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to calls around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 18 after three people living at a rural property on Back Valley Road reported a man wearing a balaclava fired three shots at them.

The three people were awakened by noises and saw the man in the balaclava. He shot at them three times as they ran back to their rooms.  

The man then fled, stealing a 2020 Honda Civic, belonging to one of the residents of the home. 

Only one man was seen by the occupants, he's described as being 6 feet tall. However, police believe at least two people were involved based on evidence found at the scene. 
 
"The very rural residence is located on a large plot of land with several outbuildings. RCMP attended and cleared the property, locating a possible egress route through a wooded area for the suspects to enter the gated property. Police located a large professional Cannabis grow operation on site, which was confirmed to have the appropriate licencing through Health Canada," says detachment commander Staff Sgt. Svend Nielson in a release.

"All three occupants were the caretakers of the operation. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident," he adds.

One of residents was discovered to be an American Citizen without proper authorization to be in Canada. He was been detained by Canadian Border Services and has since returned to the U.S.
 
The Civic has been recovered after community patrol volunteers located it near Deka Lake. An RCMP forensics team has gone over it and the car has been returned to the owners.

All occupants of the residence have been cooperating with police in this investigation.

"100 Mile House RCMP believe this to be an isolated incident clearly related to the ongoing legal Cannabis growing operation located on the property and, as such, do not believe there is any further risk to the public," Nielson adds.

