Kamloops School of Arts looking for camera donations

Photo: Pexels

After the media arts program at the Kamloops School of the Arts saw sudden popularity, there's a camera shortage for students.

The program was by teacher Kirk McFarlane and initially wasn't too busy.

"When I started the program four years ago there were seven kids," he tells Castanet.

However, it's grown each year, and this year it's "jam packed" he says, which is good, but left the class with a camera deficit as they only had a couple. In the last couple of years, McFarlane says, some students had their own equipment they could use, but this year that's not the case.

McFarlane brought the issue up with Taqueesha Lightfoot, and the two are working now to get donations from the public.

"He brought up they have two cameras for their entire media arts class," she says.

The two are now trying to collect donated cameras for the class; they've had some success and McFarlane says they're up to five "solid" cameras students can use for their projects.

He notes they're looking for cameras that can be used for professional grade work; student projects are made public, and they sometimes have partnerships. A past class worked with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (which involves different police units) to make public service messages.

Students also work on projects around the school from recording presentations to taking photos for the school yearbook. During the pandemic there's more of that type of work Lightfoot notes.

"We’re going to end up doing all of those online now," she says.

Anyone interested in donating a camera can reach out to Lightfoot ([email protected]). McFarlane says ideally they're trying to collect DSLRs to keep the quality of work high.