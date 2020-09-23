Patrons of popular pub in Merritt may have been exposed to COVID-19

Photo: Centre for Disease COntrol

Interior Health is warning anyone who was at the Coldwater Hotel pub in Merritt on Saturday Sept. 19 between 9 pm. and 10 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the pub at that time is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, according to a public service announcement from the health authority.

"Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed," Interior Health states.

Symptoms include a fever, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or a loss of a sense of taste or smell. Milder symptoms may be a runny nose, body aches, diarrhea or sore throat. For more on the symptoms, click here.

Anyone with symptoms are asked to get tested.