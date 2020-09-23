A Way Home Kamloops awarded $15,000 for COVID-19 crisis support

Photo: Amandalina Letterio A Way Home Kamloops accepts a cheque from BCICF for youth homelessness relief during COVID-19.

The BC Interior Community Foundation (BCICF) presented A Way Home Kamloops with a $15,000 cheque earlier today, to provide COVID-19 crisis support for homeless youth.

The money will go toward a COVID-19 specific youth housing outreach worker, to support double the intake of youth and help mitigate triple the critical incidents.

It also allows the non-profit to provide more mental health care. Staff are seeing a significant increase in substance use and overdose and need to provide more after-hours.

"A Way Home Kamloops is so thankful for this generous donation that will make a significant difference in the lives of youth during COVID-19," says executive director Katherine McParland.

"These funds will be used to provide youth outreach supports to the most vulnerable youth in our community who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity during the pandemic. Youth will be supported to gain critical adulting life-skills and to stabilize their mental health during these challenging times," she continues.

The donation is part of $154,580 in grants awarded by BCICF. The pool of money was divvied up among 13 charities that address the needs of vulnerable and at-risk populations throughout the Thompson-Nicola and South Cariboo regions. The grants are part of the federal government's Emergency Community Support Fund.