What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Kamloops

Virus testing transitions

Interior Health has transitioned COVID-19 testing in Kamloops to the public health unit. 

The facility is located at 519 Columbia St.

In a statement, spokesperson Susan Duncan says only urgent testing by a physician/nurse practitioner referral will take place at the Kamloops Urgent Primary Care Centre (UPCC).

"This move allows the primary care nurse at UPCC to focus on patients requiring urgent primary care," she writes in an email.

Duncan says a delay last weekend with booking appointments was caused by the transition.

Currently tests can be done Monday to Friday, but that will change to Monday to Saturday after this weekend. Residents can call seven days a week to book appointments, Duncan notes.

"It’s important to know that it is not essential to get a test within 48 hours. Anyone with symptoms associated with COVID-19 should self-isolate before and after their test and until the symptoms are gone. To date, most people are getting in for appointments within 24 hours," Duncan says, adding people don't need a test if they don't have symptoms.

If your test result comes back negative, Interior Health asks you still stay at home if you have a fever, chills, a persistent cough, diarrhea or are vomiting. 

