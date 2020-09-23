Car and semi-truck collide on Coquihalla Highway Wednesday

Photo: Contributed A serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway has closed a single lane Wednesday.

A serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway has closed a single southbound lane Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, between a semi-truck and a car, occurred just north of the Great Bear Snowshed sometime before noon. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car fully underneath the truck, with the front half of the car's roof caved in.

It's unclear how the crash occurred, or the condition of those involved.

Emergency crews are on scene and they've closed down a single lane of southbound traffic.

“Drive carefully and slow down upon approach,” DriveBC says.