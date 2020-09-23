Highland Valley contractor tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

Teck Highland Valley Copper (HVC) is informing employees and contractors that a contractor at HVC has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was working in the LL-dam general area and on site from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11. A COVID test was administered on Sept. 18 and came back positive on Sept. 20.

The individual is reportedly now self-isolating.

According to a notice released by HVC:

“HVC is working with public health authorities and has taken the necessary steps to manage the risk of transmission based on our response protocols. This includes tracing all potential contacts and disinfecting work areas.”

Those who had close contact with the infected individual on site have been notified of the potential transmission and asked to self-isolate. Those not contacted by HVC have not been identified as a close contact through contact tracing and do not need to self-isolate at this time.

— Merritt Herald