Castanet Kamloops delivers the day's top stories to your inbox

Photo: Castanet Staff

Are you subscribed?

Castanet Kamloops has a daily newsletter, delivering the day’s top headlines to your inbox every day at 2 p.m.

The newsletter provides a recap of the day’s top stories in the Thompson-Nicola and throughout B.C.

In addition to news, you have the chance to enter contests for a variety of prizes from our sponsors.

You can sign up for the daily newsletter by entering your email address in the footer of any news story on Castanet Kamloops' mobile or desktop site or by entering it on this page.