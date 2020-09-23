From September 28 to October 4, Kamloopsians are encouraged to park their car and grab a bike

Photo: Pexels GoByBike week starts September 28 until October 4.

The City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to 'go by bike' and take a break from driving from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

The event hopes to inspire bike riding for the daily commute (and running errands); the idea is to get active, lower stress and improve mental health.

The city is hosting three free introduction clinics to biking:

Road & Gravel on Sept. 28: Learn about the different kinds of road and gravel bikes, how to conduct a safety check, bike maintenance basics, and the rules of the road.



E-Bikes on Sept. 29: Learn about the different kinds of e-bikes, how to conduct an e-bike safety check, e-bike maintenance basics, and the rules of the road.



Mountain Biking on Sept. 30: Learn about the different kinds of mountain bikes, how to conduct a safety check, mountain bike maintenance basics, trail safety, and the rules of the trail.

Kamloopsians can register here.

In addition, the city is putting on a social media scavenger hunt on Facebook and Instagram.

GoByBike is a provincial initiative; participants can enter to win prizes by taking photos at specific landmarks and locations throughout the city. Learn more here.