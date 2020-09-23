162114
162225
Kamloops  

From September 28 to October 4, Kamloopsians are encouraged to park their car and grab a bike

GoByBike Week Kamloops

- | Story: 311381

The City of Kamloops is encouraging residents to 'go by bike' and take a break from driving from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

The event hopes to inspire bike riding for the daily commute (and running errands); the idea is to get active, lower stress and improve mental health.  

The city is hosting three free introduction clinics to biking:

Road & Gravel on Sept. 28: Learn about the different kinds of road and gravel bikes, how to conduct a safety check, bike maintenance basics, and the rules of the road.

E-Bikes on Sept. 29: Learn about the different kinds of e-bikes, how to conduct an e-bike safety check, e-bike maintenance basics, and the rules of the road.

Mountain Biking on Sept. 30: Learn about the different kinds of mountain bikes, how to conduct a safety check, mountain bike maintenance basics, trail safety, and the rules of the trail.

Kamloopsians can register here.

In addition, the city is putting on a social media scavenger hunt on Facebook and Instagram. 

GoByBike is a provincial initiative; participants can enter to win prizes by taking photos at specific landmarks and locations throughout the city. Learn more here.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163068


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4202082
3107 Sageview Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
162241


162180


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Buster
Buster Kamloops SPCA >


162406


Weird Wednesday- September 23, 2020

Galleries
The weirdest gallery of the week is here!
Weird Wednesday- September 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Gwen Stefani bags first-ever CMT Music Awards nominations for Blake Shelton duet
Music
Gwen Stefani has landed her first ever CMT Music Awards...
More!
Must Watch
Baby opens her mouth up wide as if to say” more,
Transforming Cinderella dress cosplay
Must Watch
Amazing!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
161944