Cactus Jacks Nightclub announces closure for the rest of 2020

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Cactus Jacks is hanging it up, for now.

The city's largest nightclub announced on Facebook this afternoon (Sept. 22) that it will not open again this year.

"We have decided to permanently close CJ's with no plans of reopening in 2020," club management posted on social media. "Thank you Kamloops for all of your support and patronage."

The club had tried to reopen after restrictions around nightclubs loosened in late August, but closed after Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all nightclubs and banquet halls to shutter in early September.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, it's unclear when restrictions dealing with nightclubs and concert venues might change. CJ's was scheduled to host Madchild, a Juno-award winning rapper and a member of the Swollen Members, this fall.

Jordan Landry bought and reopened the nightclub in the summer of 2018, after it had been closed for several months.

Castanet has reached out to CJ's management for further comment and will update this story once more information is available.