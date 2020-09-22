162781
Kamloops  

Section of Columbia Street to be repaved next week

Repaving project to start

Commuters on Columbia Street will have to keep an eye out for construction this coming week.

Crews are set to start repaving on Monday (Sept. 28), says city streets manager Glen Farrow.

"We’ll be milling the asphalt in the travel lane from Sixth Avenue to Valleyview," he says.

He tells Castanet it should be a relatively quick project, taking about a week to complete.

"There’s no water line, no sewer lines, no underground (infrastructure)," Farrow explains.

While traffic will be partially blocked, with single-lane alternating traffic at times, Farrow notes there are plenty of options for detours in area, though area residents should be aware of increased traffic through the week.

"For residents living along that corridor, there will be no parking on the streets," he says.

It's been a good year for the streets team, according to Farrow, as repaving has occurred "in every corner of Kamloops." He hopes the large repaving and patch jobs done this year will deal with the pothole issue.

"It’ll be good for years to come."

