Kamloops and Tk’emlúps councils meet to discuss collaboration, COVID

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir (left) and Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian.

Political leaders for both the municipality and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc (TteS) met yesterday to discuss a variety of issues facing the region — from COVID-19 plans to transit routes.

Councillors talked about the sanitary agreement between the two governments, which was first struck 20 years ago. No significant changes were discussed but both sides agreed it should be updated with current terminology and should take into account new tweaks to the system.

Transit Route 18 Mt. Paul was also discussed, which travels over the Red Bridge and through the reserve. TteS Coun. Justin Gottfriedson noted adjustments need to be made to stops and service, but that BC Transit doesn't want to make any changes due to a five-year arrangement in place.

"We find there are some stops that are less utilized," he said, explaining the TteS is looking for help to lobby for changes, to be made sooner rather than later.

Kamloops leadership agreed; Mayor Ken Christian said he didn't see any reason why the route should be locked in for five years.

Also on the topic of transportation, upgrades to the part of Highway 5 that runs through the reserve were discussed; in particular, issues dealings with intersections along the highway, including Paul Lake Road/Halston Avenue. Christian noted that overpasses of some sort are likely in the future. Bringing it up during the recently called provincial election may also be useful, he added later.

While COVID-19 entered the conversation a few times, its impact on taxation was discussed at more length. While the City of Kamloops had prepared for significant delays on tax revenue, director Kathy Humphrey noted almost everything has come in.

"We’ve certainly seen a hit to our revenues to some degree," said TteS Coun. Katy Gottfriedson.

The two groups agreed to share information, with TteS noting it was mirroring what other municipalities were doing.

Leadership on both sides spoke of collaboration, calling the relationship between the city and TteS governments unique and the envy of others. Kúkpi7/Chief Rosanne Casimir said the takeaway for the two groups should continue to be short- and long-term planning on a variety of issues.