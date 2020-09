Photo: Brendan Kergin

A wanted man has been captured.

RCMP in Merritt caught up with Colter Tobias William in Lower Nicola during the early morning hours of Sept. 20, according to a news release. He was wanted for uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation, says Cpl. Brock Hedrick.

Mounties says he was held for court, he remains in custody and his next scheduled appearance is Sept. 24.