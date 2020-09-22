163024
Kamloops  

Community comes together after North Shore mural defaced

North Shore mural defaced

Jeremy Heighton, the executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, is "heartened" by the community's response to a recent act of vandalism on that side of the river.

On Sunday night or Monday morning, someone defaced Zach Abney's new mural at the corner Tranquille Road and Aspen Street, on the side of Hatsuki Sushi.

"It’s unfortunate," Heighton tells Castanet.

"The name of the mural is 'Hope and Connection,' and the intent of the mural was to celebrate our community and all that we accomplished together, and the tag was really almost like a slap in the face to our community," he says.

"There is sort of this unwritten rule in the muralist community, the street art community, that you don’t deface each other’s work, so that tells us this is probably an amateur. It’s probably somebody who's trying to develop their skills or knowledge. The reality is we have a community art wall under the Overlanders Bridge for emerging artists to actually develop their skills," Heighton continues.

The NSBIA leader took to social media on Monday night, to share what happened.

The response from the community was touching, he says.

"We had the community respond in quite a positive way, expressing their concerns that it’s really unfortunate these types of things happen. The muralist community also responded. Other muralists were saying, 'Well, let’s all get together, let’s fix this. Let’s repair this mural.'"

Heighton says Abney will be returning to the mural early next week to redo the wall.

He adds they haven't filed a police report.

"My goal is not to track this guy down, or gal, and take them to task. My hope is that people see this and understand that your actions have impact to our community and to yourself and hopefully you’ll get the understanding that it’s not the appropriate action in the future."

