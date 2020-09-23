A time capsule buried 25 years ago was opened this week at TRU

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) opened a 25-year-old time capsule on Tuesday, in a Facebook live event.

The artifacts were buried during the university's 25th anniversary. The Kamloops school felt it was the right time to open it up in celebration of its 50th anniversary this year.

"We plan to bury a new time capsule at the conclusion of the 50th anniversary that will conclude things throughout the university's 50 years. We hope to do the time capsule at the end of the calendar year, so most likely early 2021," explains Jeff Sodowsky, TRU's interim vice-president of advancement.

Among the 1995 artifacts were old Cariboo College memorabilia, old welding equipment, and even a vintage nurse's cap.

Photo: Thompson Rivers University

"Obviously nursing has been a core part of the TRU campus," says Sodowsky. "It's a wonderful thing to see, especially when we have just opened the new Chapell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health last week."

Other fun additions included $1 and $2 bills, interesting for the students of today to see, when they mostly use loonies, toonies, and technological payments.

"I found personal interest that there was a three-and-a-half-inch floppy disk in there and that the students were talking in the comments section about it, saying they didn't even know what it was," laughs Sodowsky.

Photo: Thompson Rivers University A floppy disk was found in the time capsule.

"I think that at a time when we are distanced, any opportunity that brings us together virtually or in spirit because we can remember the kinds of things that were included in the time capsule, it highlights the commonalities that we all have," he says.