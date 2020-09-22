163139
163273
Kamloops  

Crews are responding to a gas line hit in downtown Kamloops

Gas line hit downtown

Story: 311269

Kamloops Fire Rescue and FortisBC are responding to a gas line hit at Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue.

The hit was in the alley behind Visions Electronics and MC Cleaners.

A worker on site says MC Cleaners and a few other buildings in the vicinity have been evacuated and closed.  Castanet was told a gas line hit will take 10 to 12 hours to fix.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is currently considering evacuations of nearby buildings.  

The cause of the gas line hit is unknown at this time. Castanet has contacted FortisBC for more information and will update this story when calls are returned.

