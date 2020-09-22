162805
Kamloops  

Second attempt made to impersonate TteS Chief Rosanne Casimir

A second fraud attempt

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is warning residents to be mindful of fraudulent activity after a second attempt was made to impersonate Chief Rosanne Casimir.

An email was sent from [email protected] (note the incorrect spelling), requesting that employees buy gift cards in denominations of $50 and $100 and scan and send the bar code back to the email. 

Another fraud attempt happened earlier this month, when an individual by the name of 'Roger' approached a government agency and said he was the chief of TteS. At the time, Casimir told Castanet that he was trying to get money from the agency to put towards game meat.

In a letter posted on its website, the TteS notes there was also a breach into its computer server, which impacted the entire organization. That problem was fixed immediately.

"A reminder that these are very stressful and unprecedented times and crime rates have risen drastically," Casimir says in a video posted on social media yesterday (Sept. 21). "During these times, we need to look out for each other."

She adds the band is working with HR and technical staff to ensure everyone knows how to recognize fraud, fishing and other potential breaches of security.

"Chief and council just want to ask everybody to be on alert of any suspicious activity and if you see it, please contact the rural RCMP, 911 or Crime Stoppers," she says.

