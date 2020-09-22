162805
Kamloops  

Armed robbery at Kamloops pizza shop

A Kamloop pizza parlour was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

RCMP were called to the pizza shop at 875 Columbia St. at 10:55 pm, after staff reported the robbery.

A lone suspect entered the business, approached an employee at the till and pointed what looked like a firearm towards him, demanding money from the register.

The employee complied, and the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The suspect was last seen heading north on Columbia on a bicycle.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, about five feet four inches tall, and was wearing a dark jacket with three lines from the shoulder to the wrists, jeans and was carrying a square, black bag with a single strap.

"We are obviously taking this event very seriously, and hope that the pictures released will assist in identifying this suspect," says Staff Sgt Mat. Van Laer of the Kamloops RCMP.

"The employee responded the best he could, and we are very happy nobody got hurt."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828?3000.

