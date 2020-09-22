Break-in suspect caught on security camera in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP

RCMP responded to a string of break and enters in Kamloops late Monday night.

Between 11:15 and 11:50 p.m., police responded to four break-ins at businesses in the McGill Road and Dalhousie Drive area.

In each case, a glass door was smashed to gain entry, but strangely very little is reported to have been stolen. In some cases, it doesn't appear anything was taken.

A suspect was captured on video, and police hope his picture may help to identify the suspect.

"It's too early to say that the same suspect would be responsible for all of those incidents, but investigations are ongoing, and it's certainly a possibility," said Staff Sgt Mat. Van Laer of the Kamloops RCMP.

The male is described as Caucasian and was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a red and white backpack.

"We are hoping to have a better idea once the videos from all the different locations are collected," said Van Laer.

"We certainly appreciate the frustration for the business owners of the area, so any help from the public or neighbouring businesses is welcomed."

Anyone with information about the break?ins is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828?3000.