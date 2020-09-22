162114
Archaeological dig at Riverside Park preceding infrastructure upgrades

Archaeology at Riverside

Archeologists are getting to spend some time in the park.

They'll be spending 10 days at Riverside Park searching along the shoreline for artifacts and pieces of history, both from settlers and the Secwepemc people. The dig is part of an infrastructure upgrade slated for the park.

"We really wanted to take a step back and make it about more than that. So this is meant to be a celebratory project really, which is grounded on infrastructure improvement," says city utilities director Jen Fretz.

Senior archeologist Nicole Nicholls says the initial part of the project will include digging holes up to 2.5 m deep and filtering the dirt to see what turns up.

"Archeology is an active listening," she says. "It's our way of listening to the voices of all of the people who've called this home and called this a special place over the past 10,000 or so years."

"Our active listening involves digging holes and getting dirty."

If something significant does turn up, a larger excavation may be called for.

While the shoreline is part of a park now, there's been a variety of activity in the past; the Secwepemc people have lived in the area using the river for 10,000 years.

"We know from the stories of elders as well as the work of archeologists that these particular areas are very rich in terms of the arc history of this region," says Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir says remains, arrowheads and fishing tools are all possible to be found in the area. She notes the river has been central to the lives of the Secwépemc people for millennia.

"Heritage is holistic; we consider heritage to include everything about our past that we bring into our lives," she says. "Our language, our land, our stories, our songs, our stories, our family. For us, these things cannot be separated."

