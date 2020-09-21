162618
Kamloops  

RCMP responds to Chase for 'high risk' takedown

Wanted fugitive in custody

What looked like a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie played out in Chase late Friday morning.

RCMP from the Chase detachment and members of the tactical Emergency Response Team descended on a property in the Adams Lake area, where they believed Michael George Luttman, was hiding out.

Luttman was wanted on a province-wide warrant for several outstanding firearms related offences.

Police also had eyes in the sky overseeing the operation due to what spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey called its high risk nature due to Luttman's history.

At one point, O'Donaghey says Luttman, attempting to flee the area in a pickup truck, collided with an ERT vehicle, causing the pickup roll over back onto its wheels onto the highway.

The force of the collision sent several high-powered firearms and countless rounds of ammunition to be thrown from the pickup.

Police were able to detain a female passenger, and a short time later, apprehended Luttman who had attempted to flee on foot.

Both Luttman and the female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries resulting from the crash.

An ERT team member was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

