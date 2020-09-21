163024
162166
Kamloops  

Kamloops candidates, riding associations react to snap election call

Election call 'reckless': MLA

- | Story: 311209

The Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson says he and his colleague Peter Milobar are ready for next month's provincial election.

"We're ready to fight this election. Our teams are ready," Todd Stone tells Castanet. 

Premier John Horgan announced Monday morning that British Columbians would be heading to the polls on Oct. 24, pandemic or no pandemic.

"I want everyone to know I have struggled mightily with this decision, and it did not come easy to me," Horgan said. 

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to address it, as one of the reasons for calling an early election.

"This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, and that's why I believe we need to have an election now," Horgan said. "We can either delay that decision and create uncertainty and instablility over the next 12 months — more speculation, more talk about what might be — or we can do what I believe is always the right thing and that's ask British Columbians what they think."

Stone calls the move "highly irresponsible if not reckless." The local MLA points to Horgan breaking the fixed election date legislation as well as the confidence supply agreement the NDP had made with the Green Party.

"It's an election that nobody wants except, I guess, John Horgan," Stone says. "It certainly isn't an election that we need. ... This is a pure partisan play on the part of the premier to capitalize on the pandemic."

Stone, Milobar (MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson) and Jackie Tegart (Fraser-Nicola) will all be seeking re-election under the Liberal banner, Castanet has confirmed. 

As for who will run against the incumbents, that remains to be seen.

Rick Turner, president of the NDP's Kamloops-North Thompson riding association, says they're currently running someone through the vetting process.

"It is our hope that we will have a candidate in place either later on this week or early next week," he says.

Candidate nominations have to be in by Friday, Oct. 2, according to Elections BC.

Turner says he thinks Horgan has picked the right time for British Columbians to cast a ballot.

"He is looking for a strong mandate so that he can continue to deal with the virus in a very safe way and keep us all healthy, and also, so he can start to bring in place an economic recovery plan."

Turner notes "the Greens haven't be cooperating as much as they should to help bring about a good, strong economic recovery plan" since former party leader Andrew Weaver stepped down.

Tom Friedman, secretary of the NDP's Kamloops-South Thompson riding association, agrees with Turner and says the election is about putting in place a stable economic recovery plan for the province in light of the pandemic. He adds his camp is working on attracting a candidate.

"There may be a candidate who just has to make a decision," he says.

Tyler Carpentier, chair of the Green riding association for Kamloops, calls the snap election "opportunistic." He couldn't divulge much about who they have in mind for local candidates.

"There has already been a lot of interest in running for the Greens between each riding. We do expect something to happen fairly soon."

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162384


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4254616
11-751 Lanfranco Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$347,500
more details
161831


162022


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Audra
Audra Kamloops SPCA >


162546


Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020

Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
161715