Kamloops candidates, riding associations react to snap election call

The Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson says he and his colleague Peter Milobar are ready for next month's provincial election.

"We're ready to fight this election. Our teams are ready," Todd Stone tells Castanet.

Premier John Horgan announced Monday morning that British Columbians would be heading to the polls on Oct. 24, pandemic or no pandemic.

"I want everyone to know I have struggled mightily with this decision, and it did not come easy to me," Horgan said.

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to address it, as one of the reasons for calling an early election.

"This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, and that's why I believe we need to have an election now," Horgan said. "We can either delay that decision and create uncertainty and instablility over the next 12 months — more speculation, more talk about what might be — or we can do what I believe is always the right thing and that's ask British Columbians what they think."

Stone calls the move "highly irresponsible if not reckless." The local MLA points to Horgan breaking the fixed election date legislation as well as the confidence supply agreement the NDP had made with the Green Party.

"It's an election that nobody wants except, I guess, John Horgan," Stone says. "It certainly isn't an election that we need. ... This is a pure partisan play on the part of the premier to capitalize on the pandemic."

Stone, Milobar (MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson) and Jackie Tegart (Fraser-Nicola) will all be seeking re-election under the Liberal banner, Castanet has confirmed.

As for who will run against the incumbents, that remains to be seen.

Rick Turner, president of the NDP's Kamloops-North Thompson riding association, says they're currently running someone through the vetting process.

"It is our hope that we will have a candidate in place either later on this week or early next week," he says.

Candidate nominations have to be in by Friday, Oct. 2, according to Elections BC.

Turner says he thinks Horgan has picked the right time for British Columbians to cast a ballot.

"He is looking for a strong mandate so that he can continue to deal with the virus in a very safe way and keep us all healthy, and also, so he can start to bring in place an economic recovery plan."

Turner notes "the Greens haven't be cooperating as much as they should to help bring about a good, strong economic recovery plan" since former party leader Andrew Weaver stepped down.

Tom Friedman, secretary of the NDP's Kamloops-South Thompson riding association, agrees with Turner and says the election is about putting in place a stable economic recovery plan for the province in light of the pandemic. He adds his camp is working on attracting a candidate.

"There may be a candidate who just has to make a decision," he says.

Tyler Carpentier, chair of the Green riding association for Kamloops, calls the snap election "opportunistic." He couldn't divulge much about who they have in mind for local candidates.

"There has already been a lot of interest in running for the Greens between each riding. We do expect something to happen fairly soon."