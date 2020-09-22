Kamloops Food Policy Council looking for volunteers to pick fruit

Photo: Getty Images A plum tree.

If you're looking to top off your fruit bowl with some plums and pears, the folks at the Kamloops Food Policy Council need volunteers for their gleaning abundance program.

The initiative launched about six years ago; each spring, summer and fall, volunteers head into areas of the community where there's an abundance of fruit. That could be a backyard, a farm or a garden.

Rather than let the fruit go to waste, it gets picked and then divvied up three ways. The owner of the property is entitled to a third, volunteers get a third and the last third is donated. The Kamloops Food Policy Council works with 25 different non-profits, including the food bank, The Loop, the Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Mustard Seed.

Right now, plums and pears are ready for picking. Even some apples.

Maria Guerra, the program's coordinator, tells Castanet the volunteer commitment is about an hour.

"At the beginning of the season, everyone is enthusiastic, with the cherries... so we have a lot of volunteers wanting to give us a hand. But at the end of the season, when it's raining... we start running out of volunteers," she says.

For safety reasons, fruit that's fallen on the ground isn't picked, she adds.

Last year, Guerra recorded a total of 308 volunteer hours. Just over 10,500 pounds of product was picked. That's nothing compared to the previous year (2018), when 21,000 pounds of product was diverted.

"Last year we didn't have apricots... and no pears," she says. "This year, we didn't have cherries."

To sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

To register your property for the gleaning service, click here.