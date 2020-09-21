New program at RIH helps pregnant women, new moms who use substances

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Pregnant women and new moms who use substances can now access more support in Kamloops.

Royal Inland Hospital is one of 10 participating hospitals in B.C. that offer the Healthy Care Pregnancy Program (HCCP). The initiative pairs a registered social worker or nurse with a pregnant woman or new mother to help them navigate through primary care, community and acute hospital settings while accessing treatment and recovery services, notes a news release.

"The program is crucial for women experiencing complex medical, health, and social risks as it connects them with housing services, child welfare, and family services," the province says in the release.

HCCP is a result of a $900,000 investment from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

The 10 health-care workers required to run the program (one for each hospital site) have all been hired, the B.C. government says.

"The Healthy Care Pregnancy Program is providing the opportunity for health-care workers, like me, to make healthy, positive connections with high-risk pregnant women and new mothers across the province," says Gaudenza Ramunno, a HCCP employee. "By doing this, we are strengthening partnerships between acute care facilities and community agencies, resulting in better services, solutions and care experiences."

The other nine B.C. hospitals running the program are in Terrace, Powell River, Prince George, Port Alberni, Duncan, Williams Lake, Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster. Each hospital works with a local outreach program. In Kamloops, it's the Family Tree Family Centre.

In the first quarter of 2020 (April 1 to June 30), at least 28 women have been receiving help through HCCP.