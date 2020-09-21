162618
162243
Kamloops  

New program at RIH helps pregnant women, new moms who use substances

More support for moms

- | Story: 311184

Pregnant women and new moms who use substances can now access more support in Kamloops.

Royal Inland Hospital is one of 10 participating hospitals in B.C. that offer the Healthy Care Pregnancy Program (HCCP). The initiative pairs a registered social worker or nurse with a pregnant woman or new mother to help them navigate through primary care, community and acute hospital settings while accessing treatment and recovery services, notes a news release. 

"The program is crucial for women experiencing complex medical, health, and social risks as it connects them with housing services, child welfare, and family services," the province says in the release.

HCCP is a result of a $900,000 investment from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions. 

The 10 health-care workers required to run the program (one for each hospital site) have all been hired, the B.C. government says.

"The Healthy Care Pregnancy Program is providing the opportunity for health-care workers, like me, to make healthy, positive connections with high-risk pregnant women and new mothers across the province," says Gaudenza Ramunno, a HCCP employee. "By doing this, we are strengthening partnerships between acute care facilities and community agencies, resulting in better services, solutions and care experiences."

The other nine B.C. hospitals running the program are in Terrace, Powell River, Prince George, Port Alberni, Duncan, Williams Lake, Surrey, Richmond and New Westminster. Each hospital works with a local outreach program. In Kamloops, it's the Family Tree Family Centre.

In the first quarter of 2020 (April 1 to June 30), at least 28 women have been receiving help through HCCP.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161350


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4188931
2001 S 97 Highway Unit #228
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$156,900
more details
161983


161496


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Audra
Audra Kamloops SPCA >


161329


Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020

Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910