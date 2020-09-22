illumiNATIVE coming to Old Courthouse in Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A young, local artist will be taking over space at the Old Courthouse next month.

Shay Paul's illumiNATIVE exhibit will be shown in the Alcove and Vault Galleries throughout October.

"I am constantly trying different things and experimenting with my artistic process," says the 20-year-old artist in a press release. "I have only been practicing art seriously for the last five or so years, so I'm still trying to find a technique or a practice that clicks with me."

Paul has been active in the Kamloops art scene for a number of years now and is the project director for the Indigenous Resurgence Project.

A reception will be held at the Old Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 3 starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for free here; times will be spaced out to keep in line with social distancing protocols. Gallery hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.