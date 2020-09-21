Charges recommended against Williams Lake pair after alleged firearm threat

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police are recommending charges against two people after they allegedly threatened an individual with a firearm.

On Sept. 18 around 2 p.m., Mounties in Williams Lake were called to an incident after an individual confronted a pair at a local business for being high. The pair, a man and a woman, were asked to leave.

They did end up leaving, but first the man allegedly produced a firearm and made a threat, according to a press release from the Williams Lake RCMP.

Police swarmed the area and the two suspects were located a short distance away, hiding. The pair, who are well known to the police, were arrested without incident. Police recovered a replica firearm along with "edged weapons."

RCMP are recommending charges of uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose for the male suspect and possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose for the female suspect.