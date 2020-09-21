Early morning house fire doused by Kamloops Fire Rescue

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Kamloops Fire Rescue had an early morning today.

Around 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 300 block of Poplar Street for a house fire near the Salvation Army, says Acting Platoon Capt. Ken Hartt.

KFR crews were able to contain the flames to the roof.

"There were no injuries," Hartt tells Castanet. "Everybody was out safe."

The fire garnered a large response, with four fire trucks and 14 KFR members, along with police and ambulance.

No word on the cause yet, Hartt adds. Fire investigators are still on scene.