Plans for 22-storey and more in downtown Kamloops released

Photo: Kelson Group

Kamloops-based Kelson Group has announced a $140 million project that includes two massive towers in the city's downtown.

The project, dubbed City Gardens, would cover an area between Fourth and Fifth Avenue and from Battle Street past Nicola Street. Designs on the project's website show part of Nicola Street could actually be blocked off.

Two proposed towers in the project would become the tallest buildings in the city, with one set to hit 22 storeys and the other 18. Three apartment buildings are also planned, at 4 or 5 storeys each. Six townhomes would round out the project. Kelson Group estimates they'd be adding 435 units of housing once the project is fully built out, including rental apartments and condominiums.

Along with the multiple new structures a garden area would be included between the buildings with an amphitheatre, outdoor kitchen and dog area.

"Our team has been working for a while on this project," says Kelson president Jason Fawcett in a press release. "We recently met with the City's development services department to share our plans to ensure they align with the City's goals of livability and walkability, not only for potential new residents, but for those who work, visit, or live in our downtown area. The plans aren't fully confirmed as we are seeking our community's feedback to help us make this a signature development in Kamloops' downtown core."

The project still needs approval from the municipality and would require the city to agree to selling a section of Nicola Street and a laneway. City infrastructure would also need to be moved.

Currently the land, which neighbours The Pines, an apartment building already owned by Kelson Group, is home to around 20 houses. Another apartment building, the Windsor, also neighbours the City Gardens project.

Click here for Keslon Group's website for the project.