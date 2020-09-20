Renovations to 70 Mile House community hall approved

Photo: Google Street View 70 Mile House community hall.

A contract has been awarded for renovations to the 70 Mile House community hall.

The contract, worth nearly $350,000 has been awarded to N&H Contracting Ltd. based in Kamloops. The money will come from the district's Federal Gas Tax.

Upgrades have been in the works for a while; the Thompson-Nicola Regional District discussed the issue in early 2016 when they approved using $70,000 of the Federal Gas Tax for the project. In June 2019 they added another $280,000 to the plan, bring it to $350,000.

"The improvements to the hall will include refurbishing and re-chinking exterior logs, mobility-friendly access improvements, crawl space damp proofing, insulation upgrades, and general improvements throughout the facility including new floors and paint," states the TNRD in a media release.