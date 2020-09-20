Merritt RCMP seeking tips about stolen UTV

Photo: Merritt RCMP The stolen vehicle.

Merritt Mounties are asking for help solving a stolen vehicle case.

On Sept. 18 a side-by-side UTV was reported stolen to police, according to a media release. It's estimated it was taken around 5 a.m. that morning from the Best Western Hotel on Crawford Avenue in Merritt.

The vehicle is a 2019 Polaris side-by-side with a B.C. license plate — 05628X.

The trailer carrying the UTV was also stolen; its license plate is UHN37X.

Anyone with tips are asked to call the Merritt RCMP (250-378-4262) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).