Kamloops Food Bank collects tens of thousands of pounds of food

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Saturday's Fall Food Drive was "an enormous success."

That's according to the Kamloops Food Bank, which was able to collect 57,000 lbs. of food yesterday, Sept. 19. The food drive is a biannual event run by local Rotarians.

"Thank you Rotarians!" the Kamloops Food Bank wrote on Facebook yesterday. "We are grateful for your dedication and compassion and truly demonstrating what service above self means."

This year has been a good year for the Kamloops Food Bank's drives, with a record setting 70,000 lbs collected in April. A year ago, during last September's fall drive, they were able to collect 30,000 lbs. Many food banks are reporting increased use this year due to the pandemic and resulting impact on the economy.

