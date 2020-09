Photo: Amandalina Letterio Click here to view gallery Photo: Amandalina Letterio Photo: Amandalina Letterio

A pick-up truck collided with a bear near the 5100 Block of Highway 5 just north of Raleigh in Kamloops earlier this afternoon.

"Damages were sustained to the front end of the truck but the truck was drivable, there were no injuries to the lone occupant of the vehicle," says Cpl. Wayne Chung, RCMP Traffic Division.

"B.C. Conservation has been informed about the deceased bear which turned out to be a young cub," Chung adds.