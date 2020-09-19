163024
Kamloops  

Porsche enthusiasts gear up for their last ride of the season with food donations

The Interior Region Porsche Club is meeting on Sunday, Sep. 20 for its last group ride of the season.

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. you can spot a group of locally owned Porsches in the Earl's parking lot located at 1210 Summit Drive.

The club also be filling 'frunks' with food donations for the Kamloops Foodbank.  The 'frunk' refers to the front storage compartment on the Porsche, where it's trunk is located. 

Members of the public are welcome to stop in to check out the cars and are encouraged to bring a food donation.

At 11:00 a.m. the Interior Region Porsche Club will head out for their last group ride of the season.  

"Every month we go for a drive in different areas," says Gary Ireland, Kamloops Chair for the Interior Region Porsche Club. "Tomorrow we're going to Merritt, over to Spences Bridge, back up to Ashcroft, up to Logan Lake and back to Kamloops."

Along the way, the group will stop for coffee breaks and chat about their love for Porsches.  

"On Monday, I'll bring the food to the Kamloops Foodbank," adds Ireland.
 

