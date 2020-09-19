Kamloops Fire is at the Coast Kamloops Hotel

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Crews on scene at the Coast Kamloops Hotel

Updated: 12:33 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue says there was a small fire in one of the dryers at the Kamloops Coast Hotel, caused by over-heating.

The fire was put out by an on-site hotel personnel using a fire extinguisher.

When KFR arrived on scene, there was still lots of smoke in the building which they cleared before letting anyone back into the building.

Original: 11:20 a.m.

Kamloops Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the laundry room at the at the Coast Kamloops Hotel Saturday morning.

Hotel visitors are standing outside the building as crews investigate the scene.

