163024
162388
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire is at the Coast Kamloops Hotel

Fire crews at Coast Hotel

- | Story: 311049

Updated: 12:33 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue says there was a small fire in one of the dryers at the Kamloops Coast Hotel, caused by over-heating.  

The fire was put out by an on-site hotel personnel using a fire extinguisher.

When KFR arrived on scene, there was still lots of smoke in the building which they cleared before letting anyone back into the building.  

Original: 11:20 a.m.

Kamloops Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the laundry room at the at the Coast Kamloops Hotel Saturday morning.

Hotel visitors are standing outside the building as crews investigate the scene.

Castanet has contacted Kamloops Fire Rescue for further details and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

159586


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4254501
2090 Chilcotin Cres.
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
161974


162108


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Audra
Audra Kamloops SPCA >




Perfection is possible

Galleries
Absolute perfection.  
Nice morning
Must Watch
Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back...
Sphynx cat doesn’t like being filmed while exercising
Must Watch
Sphynx cat does not like being filmed while exercising. After...
Spice Girls planning Wannabe video reshoot to mark 25th anniversary
Music
The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to reshoot the video for...
Son pulls hilarious water prank on dad
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162207
161910