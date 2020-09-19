The Kamloops Naturalist Club will soon get a wildlife viewing platform

Photo: Lyn Macdonald Tranquille wetlands in late fall

After over 30 years of discussion and planning, the Kamloops Naturalist Club (KNC) will soon get a wildlife viewing platform on the Tranquille wetlands.

Construction on the platform will start in fall of 2021 with completion planned for early 2022, but in order to get the project going, an additional $5,000 is needed.

In order to raise the money, the Kamloops Naturalist Club is hosting a #ExperienceNature Charity Auction from Sep. 28 until Oct. 4, which will operate on the Facebook Group, "Kamloops 24 Hour Bid Wars."



In a release, club member Jesse Ritcey says this project holds a special place in her heart. “This viewing platform is a long-time dream of my grandfather, Ralph Ritcey. Tranquille is so special, I’ve been coming here with him since I was a kid. It’s a birdwatching hotspot. This platform will showcase that and have so many different community benefits related to tourism, health and wellness, increasing park connectivity, and education and scientific research.”

Ritcey has taken the lead role in raising funds for the Tranquille wetlands platform. “We have unique experiences like guided birdwatching and gold panning trips, skill sharing, local books signed by the authors, gift certificates, incredible artwork, and lots more. You’ll have to log on to see it all,” she continues.



KNC president, Nancy Flood adds, “Kamloops is incredibly lucky to have the biodiversity of the wetlands so close

to our City centre. The shores of the Thompson River are important for bird migration and have been identified as part of Canada’s Important Bird Areas."

"The wetlands are generally a flat area at the head of Kamloops Lake, at the crossroads of Tranquille and Criss-Creek Road, and are made up of meadow, pond and shrubby riparian communities. Few places in BC match the diversity of the breeding birds in this area and over 130 confirmed, probable and possible breeders have been tallied," she continues, "The presence of large numbers of prey species attracts raptors, including bald and golden eagles, osprey and prairie, gyrand peregrine falcons. Mule deer, beavers, muskrats, black bears and river otters have also been recorded in this area, and coyotes are sighted frequently."



The Tranquille wetlands project will have paths from parking to both ends of a raised platform. It will be fully accessible and wheelchair friendly. The club aims to eventually add benches, garbage cans and a washroom will be at the site. It will even have a webcam will film pond activity and surveillance cameras will deter park vandals.

View items for auction here.