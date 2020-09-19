162114
Kamloops  

Meet the new North Shore florist with a European Flare

Meet the new florist in town

Meet Rose and Wild, the new florist in Kamloops' North Shore neighbourhood.

"We aim to be something different," says Fee Khalide, owner at Rose and Wild.

"We're happy to not have a minimum order, to take flowers to people, we are more than happy to service flowers on the day until 4 o'clock if somebody calls us," he adds.

To say 'hello' to its new community, Rose and Wild is giving Kamloopsians flowers. 

"If you're going to come in and place an order for your friend for a birthday, we're going to give you some flowers to take home for yourself as well, just as a gift from us," Khalide continues.

Khalide is originally from the U.K.  He wants to bring his European flare to Kamloops to make Rose and Wild a one of a kind shop.

As for launching during a pandemic, Khalide thinks it's a nice time to be selling flowers.

"We do take a lot of flowers to the seniors homes as well, where people can't come and visit so people want their moms or their dads to know they're still in their thoughts," he explains. 

"We're just great excited to be in Kamloops and we look forward to meeting the community and getting to know people," says Khalid.

