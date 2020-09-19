163024
Kamloops  

Meet the new North Shore florist with a European Flair

Meet the new florist in town

- | Story: 311033

Meet Rose and Wild, the new florist in Kamloops' North Shore neighbourhood.

"We aim to be something different," says Fee Khalide, owner at Rose and Wild.

"We're happy to not have a minimum order, to take flowers to people, we are more than happy to service flowers on the day until 4 o'clock if somebody calls us," he adds.

To say 'hello' to its new community, Rose and Wild is giving Kamloopsians flowers. 

"If you're going to come in and place an order for your friend for a birthday, we're going to give you some flowers to take home for yourself as well, just as a gift from us," Khalide continues.

Khalide is originally from the U.K.  He wants to bring his European flair to Kamloops to make Rose and Wild a one of a kind shop.

As for launching during a pandemic, Khalide thinks it's a nice time to be selling flowers.

"We do take a lot of flowers to the seniors homes as well, where people can't come and visit so people want their moms or their dads to know they're still in their thoughts," he explains. 

"We're just great excited to be in Kamloops and we look forward to meeting the community and getting to know people," says Khalid.

Visit Rose and Wild:
#6 665 Tranquille Rd
Kamloops, BC V2B 4C5

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

162337


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4259060
1160 Bernard Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,250,000
more details
161359


162988


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Audra
Audra Kamloops SPCA >


162406


Perfection is possible

Galleries
Absolute perfection.  
Nice morning
Must Watch
Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back...
Sphynx cat doesn’t like being filmed while exercising
Must Watch
Sphynx cat does not like being filmed while exercising. After...
Spice Girls planning Wannabe video reshoot to mark 25th anniversary
Music
The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to reshoot the video for...
Son pulls hilarious water prank on dad
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
161910