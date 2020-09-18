162618
Kamloops  

Columbia Shuswap Regional District announces 2019 Fire Department of the Year

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has unveiled its 2019 Fire Department of the Year.

The title and trophy go to the crew at the Anglemont Fire Department.

Fire Chief Graham Lucas appeared before CSRD directors via Zoom on Sept. 17 to accept the accolade. 

"I want to thank the firefighters in the department for being such team players. This is a team effort. We appreciate the recognition," he told the board. 

In a news release, the district notes every CSRD fire department relies on volunteers to support its emergency services. The Anglemont Fire Department consistently has a strong membership with an unwavering commitment to training and safety, reads the statement.

"Anglemont firefighters are well-known and well-respected by residents in Electoral Area F, as well as among their CSRD firefighting colleagues," the release says, noting they've shown initiative in producing fire safety campaigns for wildfire reduction, home fire safety and in advocating for neighbourhood emergency programs..

The winning fire department has had the 2019 trophy at their fire hall since March. The board waited until September to do the formal recognition.

