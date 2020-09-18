163082
The Starfish Backpack Program is up and running for the school year

Food and supplies for kids

The Starfish backpack program is up and running for the school year thanks to the Kamloops food bank. 

It’s a little bit different this year because Habitat for Humanity and Staples have collaborated to add school supplies.

Over 130 backpacks will be sent out to families in need and SD73 says this makes a huge difference on a child's ability to learn.

The program will run every week until the end of the school year.

If COVID-19 affects the program, plans are set in place to ensure that all of these children get the food they need.

