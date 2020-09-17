RCMP seeking Kamloops woman wanted on outstanding warrant

Photo: RCMP

The RCMP is looking for a 44-year-old Kamloops woman.

Robin Victoria Leigh Alcorn the province-wide warrant was issued for one count of theft under $5,000.

On July 30 Alcorn entered the AG Foods in Barriere, according to police, and concealed a large number of items on her person and left the store without paying.

She's described as Caucasian, 5' 9" and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or call and anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.