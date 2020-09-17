162805
163076
Kamloops  

RCMP seeking Kamloops woman wanted on outstanding warrant

Kamloops woman wanted

- | Story: 310922

The RCMP is looking for a 44-year-old Kamloops woman.

Robin Victoria Leigh Alcorn the province-wide warrant was issued for one count of theft under $5,000.

On July 30 Alcorn entered the AG Foods in Barriere, according to police, and concealed a large number of items on her person and left the store without paying.

She's described as Caucasian, 5' 9" and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or call and anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

151955


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4220351
3923 Woodell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,900
more details
162384




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Sox
Sox Kamloops SPCA >


163021


Practice makes perfect

Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…
Epic mid-air dog collision captured in slow motion
Must Watch
Batman the French Bulldog had a clear shot to jump across the...
Jim Carrey close to signing on for Saturday Night Live Joe Biden role
Showbiz
Jim Carrey is in talks to portray Donald Trump's U.S.
Guys play ping pong while wake surfing
Must Watch
This guy hopped on his wakeboard and grabbed his paddle to play...
Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe
Must Watch
What a plot twist.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162188
161910