Photo: Brendan Kergin

Mounties are looking into the theft of five traffic signs in Barriere.

SInce August an unknown suspect or suspects removed street signs for Armour Road and Hall Road, a stop sign on Hall Road, and two cross walk signs located on Armour Road. The two roads are not adjacent to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.