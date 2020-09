Photo: Brendan Kergin

A Kamloops man has been charged for the theft of a Barriere resident's debit card in 2019.

The card had been used to withdraw money from ATMs in the Kamloops area.

Following an RCMP investigation, one count of theft under $5,000 has been laid against Kamloops resident Daniel Eric Stedel.

Stedel is scheduled to appear in Kamloops court on Oct. 22.