Kamloops school district sees nearly 900 fewer students return compared to expectations

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Kamloops-Thompson School District is estimating around 94 per cent of students have returned to the district's classrooms.

The district expected around 14,700 students when it prepared it's budget for the coming school year in April, though at the time administration noted uncertainty due to the pandemic. In a report to the Board of Education presented Monday, administration estimated 13,800 had returned to classrooms this September.

Almost exactly 900 fewer students than expected have come through school doors so far.

"These numbers also need to be considered in the context of the increase of students enrolled in Distributed Learning at @KOOL,” says Supt. Terry Sullivan in a press release.

This year 623 students have enrolled in @KOOL, the district's online learning program. In recent years around 190 students are enrolled, according to the district.

Over the coming weeks the numbers are expected to change a little and Sullivan expects the number of students in classrooms will increase.

“We expect some changes," he says in the release. "There may be parents we have not heard from, and there may be some who are looking at the start-up and what it’s going to be like before they make a decision."