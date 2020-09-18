163024
Kamloops  

Run for the Cure going online with Jully Black, Barenaked Ladies

Run for the Cure goes virtual

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the people of Kamloops are invited to join the reimagined CIBC Run for the Cure.

Since big gatherings are a no-go during the pandemic, the fundraiser run for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has been transformed into a unique experience with both physical and virtual elements.

Through the revamped CIBC Run for the Cure app and website, participants can now create and customize their own virtual runner, fundraise to unlock rewards and track activity.  

On Run Day, Kamloopsians can join the Run's live-stream online and opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. on Canadian Cancer Society's Facebook and Youtube pages. Then, head out to walk or run in their neighbourhood.

Opening ceremonies will be hosted by award-winning singer-songwriter Jully Black, who has partnered with the Run to cheer on participants, supporters and Canadians affected by breast cancer. There'll also be warm-up performances by Barenaked Ladies, Jess Moskaluke and Carolyn Dawn Johnson. 

“When the world stopped because of the global health pandemic, breast cancer didn’t,” says CCS's Rachel Zapp, in a press release. “Every day, 75 Canadians are diagnosed with breast cancer and many more are supporting loved ones through their diagnosis. We are calling on all Kamloops residents to join us at the CIBC Run for the Cure to help support people affected by breast cancer.” 

To register for the Run or donate to the Canadian Cancer Society, click here.

